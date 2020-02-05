Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Simon Stilwell Acquires 145,000 Shares of Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £40,600 ($53,407.00).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BONH. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

