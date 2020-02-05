George Buckley Buys 737 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley bought 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,717.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,820 ($23.94).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Centrica PLC Insider Richard Hookway Buys 175 Shares of Stock
Centrica PLC Insider Richard Hookway Buys 175 Shares of Stock
Cyanconnode Holdings PLC Insider Peter Tyler Sells 190,000 Shares
Cyanconnode Holdings PLC Insider Peter Tyler Sells 190,000 Shares
Hummingbird Resources Ltd Insider Stephen A. Betts Buys 82,682 Shares of Stock
Hummingbird Resources Ltd Insider Stephen A. Betts Buys 82,682 Shares of Stock
Bonhill Group Plc Insider Simon Stilwell Acquires 145,000 Shares of Stock
Bonhill Group Plc Insider Simon Stilwell Acquires 145,000 Shares of Stock
George Buckley Buys 737 Shares of Smiths Group plc Stock
George Buckley Buys 737 Shares of Smiths Group plc Stock
Julia Wilson Purchases 13 Shares of 3i Group plc Stock
Julia Wilson Purchases 13 Shares of 3i Group plc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report