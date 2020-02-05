George Buckley Buys 737 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley bought 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,717.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,820 ($23.94).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

