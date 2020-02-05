Julia Wilson Purchases 13 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £144.30 ($189.82).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Julia Wilson acquired 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £154.84 ($203.68).

On Friday, November 29th, Julia Wilson acquired 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,083 ($14.25) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($199.45).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,094.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. 3i Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on III shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

