Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Acquires 1,679,743 Shares

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 1,679,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,142,225.24 ($1,502,532.54).
Shares of Quarto Group stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.44. The company has a market cap of $15.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50. Quarto Group Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 47.52 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.03 ($1.00).
Quarto Group Company Profile
