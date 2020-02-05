Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Acquires 1,679,743 Shares

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 1,679,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,142,225.24 ($1,502,532.54).

Shares of Quarto Group stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.44. The company has a market cap of $15.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50. Quarto Group Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 47.52 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.03 ($1.00).

Get Quarto Group alerts:

Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing, and Q Partners. It creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.