Peter Wolton Purchases 913 Shares of CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Stock

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) insider Peter Wolton acquired 913 shares of CC Japan Income and Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,369.50 ($1,801.50).

LON CCJI opened at GBX 153.75 ($2.02) on Wednesday. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.46 ($2.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

