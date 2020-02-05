John Kingman Buys 630 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 309.30 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

