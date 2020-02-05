Stephen Watkins Sells 898,646 Shares of GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) Stock

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) insider Stephen Watkins sold 898,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £116,823.98 ($153,675.32).

Shares of GRC opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. GRC International Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.53).

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

