Brendan W. Larkin Acquires 58,962 Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 58,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,117.70 ($65,926.99).

Shares of AADV opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.51. Albion Development VCT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.07).

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

