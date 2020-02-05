Brendan W. Larkin Acquires 58,962 Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 58,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,117.70 ($65,926.99).
Shares of AADV opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.51. Albion Development VCT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($1.07).
About Albion Development VCT
