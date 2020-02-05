Insider Buying: Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) insider Ana Patricia Botin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £3,660,000 ($4,814,522.49).

Ana Patricia Botin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 13th, Ana Patricia Botin acquired 186,315 shares of Banco Santander stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £696,818.10 ($916,624.70).

Shares of LON BNC opened at GBX 309.95 ($4.08) on Wednesday. Banco Santander SA has a twelve month low of GBX 291.85 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.77.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

