Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Cut by Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter.
SLF opened at C$62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$46.12 and a 12 month high of C$63.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 over the last three months.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
