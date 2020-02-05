Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Cut by Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

SLF opened at C$62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$46.12 and a 12 month high of C$63.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 over the last three months.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

