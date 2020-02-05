Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Purchases £199,485.20 in Stock

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Tristia Harrison purchased 171,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

TALK opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.61) on Wednesday. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119 ($1.57).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

