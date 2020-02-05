FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.48. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805,365 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William M. Buergler purchased 70,681 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at $289,836.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.