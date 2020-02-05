Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of IONS opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

