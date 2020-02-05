LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report