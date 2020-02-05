LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

