Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $527.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,228,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Float

Earnings History and Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report