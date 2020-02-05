Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $527.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,228,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.