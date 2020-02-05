B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.23 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $25,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,874,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,293,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

