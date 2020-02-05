FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.99.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $332.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 353,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.