FY2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Cut by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.58 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

