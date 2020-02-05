Enerflex Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$544.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$527.40 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.99 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$20.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.38. The company has a market cap of $889.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

