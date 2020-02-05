Raymond James Comments on STEP Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for STEP Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Raymond James also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.53 million.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.