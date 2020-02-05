Raymond James Comments on STEP Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:STE)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for STEP Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Raymond James also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.53 million.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
LTC Properties Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report