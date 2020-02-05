FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Issued By Cormark

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.33.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$36.21 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.13.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

