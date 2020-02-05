FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.32.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $292.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

