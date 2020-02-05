FY2019 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Decreased by B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.