West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.17

News headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

West Mountain Environmental has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

