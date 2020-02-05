ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.77

Press coverage about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a news impact score of 1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the energy producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted ConocoPhillips’ analysis:

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE COP opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.