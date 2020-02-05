Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a daily sentiment score of 3.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of MANU opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $746.42 million, a P/E ratio of 175.38, a PEG ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

