Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Walt Disney’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

