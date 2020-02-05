North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.93

Media headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $292.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

