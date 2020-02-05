National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 7,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635 in the last ninety days. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

