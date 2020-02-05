Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 over the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

