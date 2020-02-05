AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.50

Media coverage about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) has trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AirAsia Group Berhad’s score:

OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. AirAsia Group Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AirAsia Group Berhad in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

