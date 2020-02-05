DEUTSCHE POST A/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.40. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

