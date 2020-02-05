DEUTSCHE POST A/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.40. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

West Mountain Environmental Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.17
West Mountain Environmental Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.17
ConocoPhillips Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.77
ConocoPhillips Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.77
Manchester United Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Manchester United Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds
Walt Disney Receiving Negative News Coverage, Study Shows
Walt Disney Receiving Negative News Coverage, Study Shows
North American Construction Group Given Media Impact Rating of 0.93
North American Construction Group Given Media Impact Rating of 0.93
National Security Group Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows
National Security Group Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report