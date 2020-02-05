Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:WBT opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Welbilt by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Welbilt by 13.1% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 722.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

