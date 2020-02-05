FY2019 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Reduced by Desjardins

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$215.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$223.75.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$223.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.88. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$201.63 and a 12-month high of C$229.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

