Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PUGOY. Deutsche Bank downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Commerzbank raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.33.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.