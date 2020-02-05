Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PUGOY. Deutsche Bank downgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Commerzbank raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile
Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.