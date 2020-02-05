Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.20

Headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ score:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of -0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

