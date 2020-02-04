Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 287,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $151.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

