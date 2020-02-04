Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,866.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

