Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

JNJ stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

