Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,866.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

