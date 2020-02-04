Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after buying an additional 173,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $151.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

