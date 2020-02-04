Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 781,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,243,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

