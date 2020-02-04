Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $123.24 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 13.5% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $128,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $1,294.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

