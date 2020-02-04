Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

