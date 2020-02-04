Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

