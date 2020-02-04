Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $705,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

