Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 4,274 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ITIC. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

