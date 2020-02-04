Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $690,000 Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,747,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 480,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $615,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.