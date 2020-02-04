Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.