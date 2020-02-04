Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKY opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.46. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

